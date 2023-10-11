(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 10, 2023 12:54 am - InfosecTrain to Host a Free Course Titled "Implementation to Audit: Mastering ISO 27001 LI & LA"

What

Implementation to Audit: Mastering ISO 27001 LI and LA is a two-day training hosted by InfosecTrain, aimed at providing participants with comprehensive knowledge and skills in ISO 27001, with a specific focus on the roles of a Lead Implementer (LI) and Lead Auditor (LA). This short course covers various aspects of ISO 27001, including its framework, roles and responsibilities of LI and LA professionals, the implementation process, auditing procedures, certification preparation, interview guidance, and a Q&A session. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of ISO 27001 and the expertise required to effectively implement its standards within an organization, as well as conduct audits to ensure compliance.

When

17th to 18th October

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "Implementation to Audit: Mastering ISO 27001 LI and LA" course with InfosecTrain is an exceptional opportunity for professionals seeking a comprehensive understanding of ISO 27001. Led by industry expert Abhishek Sharma, this two-day training covers the roles of a Lead Implementer and Lead Auditor, providing a well-rounded education in ISO 27001 from implementation to auditing. Participants gain a valuable Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Certificate and access to recorded sessions for flexible learning. With post-training support, expert guidance, and free career mentorship, this webinar equips attendees with the knowledge and skills needed for career advancement in information security and compliance, making it an invaluable investment in professional growth.

Agenda for the Webinar

Day 1

ISO 27001 Overview

Introduction to ISO 27001

ISO 27001 Framework

Roles and Responsibilities of an ISO Lead Implementer

ISO 27001 Implementation Process

Day 2

Roles and Responsibilities of an ISO 27001 Lead Auditor

ISO 27001 Auditing Process

Preparing for ISO 27001 Certification

Interview Questions

Q&A Session

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

