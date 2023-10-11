Design'n'buy Simplifies Web To Print Template Creation With DNB Templater

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 10, 2023 4:22 am - The InDesign Plugin for Web to Print Design'N'Buy is proud to unveil groundbreaking technology for the web-to-print industry: DNB Templater, an InDesign native plugin designed to revolutionize web-to-print template creation.

This plugin empowers graphic designers to effortlessly create and convert InDesign designs into dynamic web-to-print templates, which can be seamlessly imported into your web-to-print storefront. Clients can then personalize these templates to meet their specific requirements.

DNB Templater - Redefining Template Creation for Printers:

Harness InDesign Expertise: For printers with skilled graphic design teams proficient in InDesign, DNB Templater allows them to create templates directly in their preferred software, eliminating the need for our template builder.

Efficiency Amplified: DNB Templater streamlines template creation by eliminating the need for a dual process. Designers can craft templates in InDesign and effortlessly transfer them to our template builder.

Preserve Legacy Designs: Printers can seamlessly migrate their extensive library of designs to the online platform, making them readily available for clients.

DNB Templater supports a wide range of design elements, including clipart, shapes, text, text paragraphs, backgrounds, images, photo boxes, and more. The plugin exports designs in SVG format, ensuring compatibility with our template builder.

DNB Templater seamlessly works with both of our web-to-print products: DesignO ( ) and All-in-one Web-to-Print Solution ( )

For many printers, template creation has been a complex and time-consuming task. Designers first crafted templates in InDesign and then duplicated the effort within our template builder. This double workflow has prompted numerous requests for a more streamlined solution.

The development journey of DNB Templater began over a year ago, driven by the feedback and needs of our clients. We are excited to announce the beta release of this game-changing plugin, which is currently available to selected clients for testing and feedback. In the coming weeks, DNB Templater will be made publicly available, providing a powerful tool to the entire web-to-print community.

At Design'N'Buy, our commitment is to empower the printing industry with innovative solutions, and DNB Templater is a significant leap toward that mission.

To learn more about DNB Templater and our web-to-print solutions , please contact us.

