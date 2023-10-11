Rockman AC Revolutionizes Auto Parts Manufacturing Industry- Here Is How?

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 10, 2023 8:03 am - Rockman AC a pioneer in the automotive industry has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of the top automotive brands in India.

From the very beginning, Rockman ( has been committed to serving the automotive industry, crafting a legacy of innovation and excellence.

Rockman ( uses all the latest technology for the production of auto parts. That is to say, Rockman AC specializes in creating a wide variety of car parts using materials like Carbon, Glass, and Hybrid Prepreg. These parts can also contain things like metal pieces, rivets, and more. Some of the products produced by the company for the auto industry include- Side pods, rear wings, louver lower panels, front and rear bumpers, hoods, radiator feed and exit ducts, roll hoops, spoilers, monocoque chassis, fuel tank casings, and front & rear door claddings.

Rockman AC a forerunner in the motorsports industry as well, has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions to meet the high-performance demands of the automotive industry from the auto parts manufacturing industry. With a legacy dating back to its inception, Rockman AC has become synonymous with quick response, high reactivity, and unparalleled quality. Back in 2014, the company proudly supplied complete body kits to a prestigious US-based motorsports racing event for a leading American car manufacturer, strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the field.

When it comes to precision and quality the name Rockman AC ( becomes the first choice of the leading Indian car makers. This leading auto parts manufacturer has heavily invested in reconstructing their production facility. Their purpose-built facility boasts an impressive array of state-of-the-art equipment, including 2x Prepreg ZUND cutting machines with a bed size of 1.3 X 2.5m, 3x freezers providing a total Prepreg storage capacity of 12,000 sq.m at -18°C, and 4x Autoclaves (ACS & ITALMATIC) with a maximum working diameter of 1.5m and a length of 4.5m. An engineer employed in Rockman AC stated,“We also excel in in-house tooling design and manufacturing technology, allowing us to create customized tooling solutions tailored to specific project requirements.”

In addition, swift response and the ability to produce higher quantities in the shortest span are the key requirements of the auto parts manufacturing industry. One spokesperson of the company said,“From tooling design through components manufacture, our highly qualified engineers and other personnel ensure the fastest delivery in the shortest possible timeframe.”

About the Company: Rockman Industries Ltd. started as a bicycle parts manufacturer in 1960 and has since grown to become one of the leading auto parts manufacturing companies in India. With a strong emphasis on precision, innovation, and rapid response, Rockman AC which is a part of Rockman Industries has become a trusted partner for leading national and international car makers.

