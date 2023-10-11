Chronicles Of Victory: October 11, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11 . The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 15th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the shelling of
Ganja: the Azerbaijani side will give a worthy answer to all
this!
- President Ilham Aliyev: The missile attack on Ganja was
carried out from the Vardenis region of Armenia.
- President Ilham Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia
can never break thewill of Azerbaijani people.
- First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain
indifferent to all happened.
- The Ministry of Defense issued a statement that the
information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged
killing of civilians in Hadrut by Azerbaijani servicemen - a woman
and her disabled son - is groundless, not supported by facts and is
aimed at misleading the international community.
- The Ministry of Defense issued a statement that the
information disseminated by the Armenian side about the missile
strikes allegedly inflicted by the Azerbaijani army on settlements
in the occupied territories is a lie and disinformation.
- Azerbaijani Ganja city once again under fire .
- As a result of the next shelling of Ganja by the Armenian
Armed Forces, 5 people were killed and 27 were injured.
- Information about the shelling of Baku does not correspond to
reality.
- Armenian armed forces launch missile attacks on Azerbaijani Mingachevir.
- Azerbaijani army delivers fire strikes against the Armenian Armed Forces.
- Deputy regiment commander of the Armed Forces of Armenia
destroyed .
- A large number of forces and equipment of the Armenian army
destroyed.
- On October 11, around 08.00, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)
of Armenia, which attempted to fly in the Mingachevir direction,
was destroyed by the air defense units of Azerbaijan.
- The forces and means of the Armenian Armed Forces, which tried
to go on the offensive, were destroyed.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that as
a result of the shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, 7
people were killed and 34 were injured.
- The Armenian Armed Forces fired at an ambulance with a white
flag on it, which was picking up the bodies of the Armenian
military.
- The death toll in Ganja as a result of rocket attacks from the
Armenian Armed Forces has reached 9.
- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that
since the beginning of the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces, 41
civilians were killed and 205 civilians were wounded.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the
responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region
lies entirely with the leadership of Armenia.
- Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV.
- Video of the moment of the missile strike on Ganja released.
- Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of
airstrikes .
- Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Dashkesan village.
- Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces
destroyed .
- Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village.
- Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of
Tartar district.
