Kazakhstan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan has
sent humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, press service
of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said,
Trend reports.
According to the information, the humanitarian aid in the volume
of 1,659 tons is directed to support Afghanistan to eliminate the
consequences of the devastating earthquake, food, tents, clothes
and bedding have been allocated from the state material
reserve.
In addition, SK-Pharmacy, a unified distributor of medicines,
has allocated medicines to be sent to Afghanistan.
"Medicine and tents are sent by plane of the National Guard, the
addressees will receive them today," the Ministry of Emergency
Situations said.
It is noted that the rest of the humanitarian aid will be
delivered by rail.
