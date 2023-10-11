Kazakhstan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the humanitarian aid in the volume of 1,659 tons is directed to support Afghanistan to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake, food, tents, clothes and bedding have been allocated from the state material reserve.

In addition, SK-Pharmacy, a unified distributor of medicines, has allocated medicines to be sent to Afghanistan.

"Medicine and tents are sent by plane of the National Guard, the addressees will receive them today," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

It is noted that the rest of the humanitarian aid will be delivered by rail.