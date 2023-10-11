New Agreement Brings Georgia, UAE Economic Co-Op Closer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Georgia and the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement on
comprehensive economic cooperation, Trend reports.
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and his UAE
counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum participated in
the signing ceremony via video format.
Garibashvili expressed confidence that the new stage of
relations between the two countries will contribute to the
activation and facilitation of trade and economic relations for the
benefit of the peoples of both countries.
The UAE Prime Minister noted that the agreement will become a
new stage in the relations between the countries.
The agreement between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates was
signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and
Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili and Minister of State
for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates Thani bin Ahmed Al
Zeyoudi.
