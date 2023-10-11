Russians Hit Kherson Region 82 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson region 82 times over the past day with various types of weapons, injuring a civilian.

“Over the past day, the invaders fired 435 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, mounted and hand-held grenade launchers and drones at the region,” Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

The enemy hit the residential neighborhoods of the populated settlements of the region, an educational institution and the territory of an agricultural society in Beryslav district.

As reported, the Russian army launched two missile strikes, 76 airstrikes, 83 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements over the past day.