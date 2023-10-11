UK To Announce Major New Package Of Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will announce a new package of support for Ukraine worth more than GBP100 million and the signing of further air defense contracts.

This is reported on the website of the British Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The package will help Ukraine's Armed Forces clear minefields, maintain their vehicles, and shore up defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure.

" During my recent visit to Kyiv, I assured President Zelenskyy that the UK's support for Ukraine and their most urgent needs is unwavering. Today I am proud to announce that the UK, alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defence systems," the statement reads.

The UK and Denmark launched the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) in 2022, and the UK is working closely with Ukraine to procure assets that meet the needs of the Armed Forces. Since then, five more nations have contributed to the IFU, demonstrating allied support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Great Britain will provide Ukraine with tens of thousands of artillery rounds by the end of the year.