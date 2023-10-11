Monsoons Fail To Dampen Spirits Of Tourists In Goa At Makabi Nights

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Margao, Goa Oct 10, 2023

-

The monsoons did not dampen the spirits of the tourists visiting Goa on the weekend at the Salcete Beach Resort as the Makabi Nights lifted their spirits and expectations beyond their imaginations.

“I was here for a conference, but I prolonged my stay. South Goa is my first experience. I like it over here. I loved the Makabi Nights and the Makabi cocktails. They were super, smooth and I just enjoyed them,” informed Aswini Jhadav, a veterinarian from UP.

“I will surely recommend the Makabi cocktail 'Serious Trouble' to friends,” said Ashwini.

Elizabeth and John, senior citizens from the UK enjoyed the Makabi Nights too. The duo lifted the surprise gift hamper from the Tonia Group ( ) at the hands of Saurabh Mishra, Manager of Salcete Beach Resort.

“We are here in India for three months and are staying for a week in South Goa,” informed John

“I enjoyed the cranberry flavour in the 'Funny Tingles' Makabi cocktail. I would say to all those who have not tried the Makabi cocktails. Try them and enjoy the moment,” said Elizabeth.

“I have not tried it yet, but surely now I will,” said a beaming John.

The arrival of chartered flights will boost tourism in Goa. The influx of domestic and international tourists has raised the morale of the hospitality industry, which had suffered a great setback due to the pandemic. The beaches in South Goa are amazing and not crowded; hence, the Colva beach in Margao was on the wish list of Hyderabad techies.

The couple had visited Goa on four occasions, but this was a first in South Goa and they were delighted to be at the Makabi Nights at the Salcete Beach resort.

Reshmi from Delhi on her arrival at the resort was pleased and curious to know about the Makabi Nights.

“I was happy that we had something to look forward to. I enjoyed the Makabi cocktail and the environment. I will surely recommend this to my friends,” said Reshmi.

“I had visited Goa earlier, but that was over 10 years ago. Lots have changed and I recommend this place and the Makabi Nights to all visiting Goa,” informed Reshmi.

Vinay, a compliance manager from Gurgaon emerged winner of the surprise gift hamper from Makabi.“We were excited about the Makabi Nights as I had not heard of this before. I liked the“Serious Trouble” cocktail a lot. I would recommend it to all who enjoy Goa,” said Vinay.

“Today the maiden Makabi Nights has raised the expectations of us and our guests too. We will in the following month have Makabi Nights at Sea Queen Resort, which belongs to us,” informed Saurabh Mishra, Manager of Salcete Beach Resort.

“We have an amalgamation of guests at our property and we noticed today all are enjoying the Makabi Nights,” said Saurabh.

The General Manager of Salcete Beach Resort was upbeat about the coming season, which has already impacted their property with high bookings for the following months.

“We are booked in December for“Destination Weddings” and the Makabi Nights today has received an overwhelming response at our property,” said Sanjeev Patil, GM of the Salcete Beach Resort.