1955 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an agreement with Darsy Kuwait Limited and Gulf Stream to trade with crude oil and oil products in local Kuwaiti market. 2002 -- Kuwait Karateka Ahmad Munir won the gold medal for the under 75kg category of the 14th Asian Games in Busan, South Korea. 2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 10 million loan agreement with Tanzania for a fresh water project. 2016 -- Former parliament member Falah Sawwagh Al-Azmi passed away at age of 55. He was a member in the 2009 National Assembly. (end) bs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.