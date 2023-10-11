Kuwait Oil Price Traded At USD 91.55 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.42 to reach USD 91.55 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 90.13 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday. In international markets, forward transactions of the Brent crude oil edged down by 50 cents settling at USD 87.65 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate lost 41 cents to reach USD 85.97 a barrel. (end) km

