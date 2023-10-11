USD Stable At KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The US dollar remained stable vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar on Wednesday trading at KD 0.308 and the Euro rose by 0.35 percent to reach KD 0.327 compared to Tuesday's exchange rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said the sterling pound climbed by 0.48 percent trading at KD 0.379, the Swiss franc inched up by 0.12 percent to settle at KD 0.341 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

