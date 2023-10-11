Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
04.10.23 219 025 62.91 13 779 542
05.10.23 206 336 62.22 12 838 639
06.10.23 597 642 61.33 36 654 460
09.10.23 149 216 60.73 9 062 291
10.10.23 100 000 61.89 6 188 920
Previous transactions 1 820 018
Total transactions under the program 3 092 237 63.69 196 933 876


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 189 115 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 10 10 2023



Attachments NHY Share buyback 10 10 2023...

