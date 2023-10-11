(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japan's Prof Ikujiro Nonaka awarded Honorary Fellowship by the Peter Drucker Society Europe

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ikujiro Nonaka, Professor Emeritus of Hitotsubashi University, conducting research activities at the Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy, has been awarded the 2023 Honorary Fellowship of the Peter Drucker Society Europe , it was announced today.Citing his 'unique contribution to management thought', the award singles out 'a body of unparalleled research on the theory and practice of knowledge-based management, to the benefit of sustainable organizations and wise leadership across private firms, public institutions, communities and nations across the world'.Nonaka, 88, one of Japan's best known and most distinguished management scholars, began his career at Fuji Electric before moving to the US in the 1960s, where he obtained an MBA followed by a PhD at the University of California, Berkeley. No stranger to the work of Peter Drucker, Nonaka was the First Distinguished Drucker Scholar in Residence at the Drucker School and Institute, Claremont Graduate University, and the Xerox Distinguished Faculty Scholar, Institute of Management, Innovation and Organization, UC Berkeley, in addition to his long-time preeminent career as professor of Hitotsubashi University and other Japanese academic institutions.While best known for his work on the theory of organizational knowledge creation, Nonaka has also developed important insights on innovation, wise leadership, and humanizing strategy, viewing human beings as dynamic, value-creating agents. He has provided significant influence on business leaders across the world, and many organizations have applied his knowledge creation theory to their management practices.The Peter Drucker Society Europe Honorary Fellowship celebrates outstanding contributions to the theory and practice of management, in memory of 'the founder of modern management', Vienna-born Peter Drucker. Professor Nonaka is the Peter Drucker Society Europe's fifth Honorary Fellow, following in the footsteps of Amy Edmondson, Tammy Erickson, Rita McGrath and Roger Martin in November 2022.

