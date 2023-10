Emirates Crowned As 2024 APEX World Class Airline

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has recently been crowned as a 2024 APEX World Class Airline winner for mastering guest experience and delivering outstanding customer service, at the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards held in Long Beach, California. Emirates is one of just eight airlines globally to achieve this accolade.

Emirates also received a 2024 IFSA award for 'Best Onboard Amenity,' in recognition of Emirates Sustainable Economy Class amenity kit - filled with useful amenities to enhance passenger comfort whilst being composed of more sustainable materials designed for reusability.

Emirates' Economy Class range of amenity kits are complimentary for customers on long-haul flights pouches are reusable and made from washable kraft paper with bespoke art printed in non-toxic soy-based ink. The contents include a selection of durable travel essentials made from materials that are more environmentally friendly than single use plastic. The toothbrush is made from a combination of wheat straw and plastic, and the socks and eyeshades are made from recycled plastic.

Emirates has several other initiatives in Economy Class which focus on using sustainable materials where possible, including cosy blankets made from recycled plastic bottles– an initiative which has prevented over 95 million plastic bottles from going to landfill over the last 6 years.

Single use plastic has been reduced with the introduction of wooden tea and coffee stirrers onboard, while paper straws and inflight retail bags are made using wood and paper from responsibly managed forests. For Emirates' youngest customers, the airline's complimentary toy bags, baby amenity kits and plush toys are also made from recycled plastic bottles and other sustainable materials. Emirates also recycles plastic and glass onboard when flights land in Dubai, diverting thousands of kilograms of glass and plastic away from landfill each year.

APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), the largest international airline association dedicated to passengers and advancing their experience, is the official ratings body that issues the new WORLD CLASS award and accreditation.

