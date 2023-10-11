: Global News Dispatches: 4 Stories By Global News Service

(MENAFN- Independent Media Institute) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete blockade” of Gaza on October 9, stating that “[t]here will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed.” In his announcement, Gallant stated, “We are fighting human animals and we will act accordingly.” Gaza is one of the world’s most densely populated areas, with a population of 2.3 million. The defense minister’s declarations came just one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war on Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes have continued to carry out indiscriminate bombings across the Gaza Strip, targeting schools, mosques, and civilian buildings. On October 9, at least 1,000 tons of explosives were dropped on Gaza, targeting 500 locations, mostly civilian residential areas.

A total of 560 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza as of September 9, including at least 91 children. Over 2,900 Palestinians, including 244 children, have also been injured. Israeli bombings in Khan Younis and Rafah in the early morning of October 9 have led to the deaths of entire families.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) claimed that Israel targeted a school run by them in the Gaza Strip which was used as a shelter for people displaced due to the Israeli airstrikes.

According to the UN, over 123,000 Gazans have been displaced following the recent Israeli attacks. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that around 74,000 Palestinians have taken shelter in school buildings inside Gaza.

***

IMF Pushes World’s Poorest Countries Into “Starvation Diet” as Debt Burdens Spiral

[297 words]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank began their annual meetings in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on October 9. Finance ministers and central bank governors from 190 countries are in attendance, with the meetings likely to address the prevailing economic crisis. The meetings will wrap up on October 15.

Since 2020, successive economic shocks have led to the loss of $3.6 trillion of the global output, stated IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in a speech on October 5, meant to kick off the series of meetings. Georgieva’s speech did not acknowledge the enduring role of the IMF and the World Bank in hollowing out state capacity to address socio-economic challenges. The U.S.-dominated Bretton Woods institutions have continued to push their age-old, failed policies of austerity, characterized by cuts to essential public services, subsidies, and benefits.

The IMF chief cited the energy subsidy “reform” in Nigeria as one such example of a “tough decision” in the right direction. What was not noted is the move led to fuel prices rising by almost three times in the country.

Fifty-seven percent of the world’s poorest countries, home to about 30 percent of the world’s population, will have to cut their public spending by $229 billion by 2029. Low and lower-middle-income countries will be forced to pay almost $500 million every day in interest and debt repayments from now until that year.

“The World Bank and IMF are returning to Africa for the first time in decades with the same old failed message: cut your spending, sack public service workers, and pay your debts despite the huge human costs,” said Oxfam’s interim Executive Director, Amitabh Behar. “The IMF is forcing poorer countries into a starvation diet of spending cuts, driving up inequality and suffering,” Behar added.

***

Thousands of Women March in Delhi to Protest Modi Government’s Anti-Women, Anti-Poor Policies

[240 words]

Thousands of women from across India gathered in the capital of Delhi on October 5 to protest worsening socio-economic conditions under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the action was held under the banner, “BJP-RSS Hatao, Mahila Bachao, Desh Bachao!” or, “Remove BJP-RSS, Save women, Save the country!” The BJP is Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS its far-right ideological parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The protest brought together 10,000 women from over 25 states across India. According to AIDWA President Mariam Dhawale, “The women have declared, we will unite together and defeat the Modi government and BJP-RSS in 2024.” India will hold its next general elections that year.

Speaking to the current plight of women in the country, Dhawale told Newsclick, “The BJP-RSS government is intent on destroying the country… To destroy the country is to destroy the impoverished people living in the country… Hunger has risen, unemployment has risen, violence has risen… The government is selling to Ambani and Adani.”

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are billionaire Indian businessmen who have close ties with Narendra Modi and have benefitted immensely from the current administration’s pro-corporate policies.

Dhawale added, “A whole conspiracy has been devised to divide people on the basis of religion, using the politics of hatred… To ensure that people remain afraid, that they do not come together, a politics of suppression is being used.”

***

Pakistan Sets Ultimatum for “Illegal Immigrants” to Vacate the Country

[245 words]

On October 4, Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti ordered “illegal immigrants” to vacate the country by the end of that month. The move has invoked widespread fear among the approximately 1.7 million Afghans living in the country.

Bugti said that law enforcement agencies would be used to deport illegal immigrants who do not leave by November 1. After the deadline, their properties and businesses will also be confiscated.

The UN opposed the deadline, with a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees saying that return must be “voluntary and without any pressure.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked the Pakistani authorities to reconsider this “unacceptable” policy.

“Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problem. As long as [Afghans] leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them,” he wrote.

Fear of persecution at the hands of the Taliban and years of bloody conflict forced millions of Afghans to take refuge in neighboring Pakistan. According to the UN, about 1.3 million Afghans are registered as refugees in Pakistan while some 880,000 have the legal status to remain in the country.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan have complained of waves of arbitrary detentions, harassment, and forcible deportations. From 2022 through 2023, at least 150,000 have returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.

Afghan officials in Pakistan claimed that the authorities have already begun rounding up so-called illegal refugees. The Afghan embassy stated that over 1,000 individuals have been detained since late September.





