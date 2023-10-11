NRC To Sell 68 Convenience Stores For Circle K

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC (NRC) announced today that it has been engaged again by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to coordinate and manage the marketing and sale of 68 Circle K sites across 21 states in the United States with an average store size of 2,300 square feet and an average lot size of 23,000 square feet. Of the sites, 37 are fee-owned and 31 are leased while 42 properties sell fuel, and the balance are convenience-only.

"We have some good sites in this offering which will be of interest to individual operators and smaller companies," commented Evan Gladstone, NRC's Executive Managing Director. "We have a few stores in California, Florida, and Texas, as well larger groups in Indiana and Ohio."

The stores are all offered without fuel supply and without convenience store brand. The Bid Deadline has been set for Nov. 16. Interested parties may get store locations and additional information by going to the NRC website at or by calling NRC at 800-747-3342, ext. 2303.

About NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC

NRC provides a full array of real estate and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries in North America. NRC's breadth of experience in the convenience-store arena includes portfolio evaluation and analysis; portfolio and single-site store sales and merger-and-acquisition advisory services. This is NRC's third sale for Circle K in the last three years. Since its inception in 1989, NRC has sold more than 15,000 properties for leading convenience store retailers and closely held businesses.