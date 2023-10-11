United Kingdom Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Trends, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- United Kingdom Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“United Kingdom Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, UK courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market reached a value of USD 19.58 billion in 2023. Aided by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, technological advancements, and the increased need for swift, reliable delivery services, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.10% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 29.38 billion by 2032.The courier, express, and parcel (CEP) sector is critical in ensuring the smooth flow of goods within the UK and from international locations. The sector has always been the backbone of the e-commerce industry, providing businesses and consumers with time-sensitive delivery services that meet their immediate needs.The tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector, buoyed by the digital revolution and changing consumer behaviours, is a significant factor propelling the United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market demand. Consumers now favour online shopping, valuing the convenience and variety it offers. This surge in online transactions necessitates reliable and prompt delivery services, further intensifying the demand for CEP services.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@Additionally, the growing emphasis on same-day or next-day deliveries has placed a heightened focus on express services, with many companies investing heavily in their logistics and supply chain to ensure timely deliveries, adding value to the United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market size. The ability to offer faster delivery times has become a unique selling point, providing a competitive edge in the saturated market.Furthermore, advancements in technology have introduced sophisticated tracking systems, ensuring transparency and real-time updates for both businesses and consumers. The rise in drone deliveries, contactless deliveries due to health and safety reasons, and the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in routing and logistics management are crucial United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market trends.Brexit has also had a profound impact on the UK market. With changes in customs regulations and procedures, there has been an increased demand for courier services that can adeptly navigate the new trade landscape, ensuring that goods are delivered without undue delays.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Yet, it's not just e-commerce and technological trends that are fuelling the sector's expansion. The increasing demand for cross-border trade, coupled with the rise of SMEs in the UK that require efficient logistics support, further boosts the United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market growth. These businesses often rely on express and courier services to ensure they can promptly deliver products to customers, both domestically and internationally.United Kingdom Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on service type, destination, mode of transportation, and end use.Market Breakup by Service TypeBusiness-to-Business (B2B)Business-to-Customer (B2C)Customer-to-Customer (C2C)Market Breakup by DestinationDomesticInternationalMarket Breakup by Mode of TransportationRailwaysAirwaysRoadwaysWaterwaysMarket Breakup by End UseServices (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)Manufacturing, Construction and UtilitiesOthersCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:FedEx Express International B.V.DHL International GmbHRoyal Mail Group LimitedUnited Parcel Service, Inc.Whistl UK LimitedYodel Delivery Network LimitedAramex GroupThe Delivery Group LimitedDX plcDPD groupOthersRead More Reports:United Kingdom Defense Market:Germany Agricultural Machinery Market:Germany Aerospace and Defense Market:Germany Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:Germany Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market:Germany Agricultural Tractor Market:Smoke Ingredients for Food Market:United Kingdom 3D Printing Market:United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market:Africa Entertainment and Telecommunication Market:About Us:Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. 