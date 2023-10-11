Iran And Azerbaijan Begin Building Road To Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Construction of a road from Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan through Iranian territory has begun. This road will plausibly stand in the place of the“Zangezur Corridor” road that would have run from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through the southern Armenian province of Syunik.

Armenia had committed itself, in Point 9 of the November 2020 Trilateral Declaration putting an end to military hostilities of the Second Karabakh War, to the construction of such a road.

That declaration specified Armenia's obligation to“unblock” and“guarantee the security of transport connections,” and to“arrange unobstructed movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions,” between“the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

However, official Yerevan continually postponed and eventually canceled the trilateral interministerial meetings (Russia was the third, facilitating party) that would have planned and implemented the construction of road and rail connections.

Occasional meetings were held, in fits and starts, including even this year, but this project – while it may still eventually be realized in some indefinite future – has now been overtaken by events.

It is worth mentioning that, despite allegations that Azerbaijan sought to make this road extraterritorial, or even part of Azerbaijan itself, that is simply not the case. The Trilateral Declaration put this road in parallel with the Lachin road inside Azerbaijan, which is neither extraterritorial to Azerbaijan nor part of Armenia.

Indeed, according to the Trilateral Declaration, the Border Service of the Russian FSB would provide security for the Zangezur Corridor, just as it now provides security for nearly all of Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan.