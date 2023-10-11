What's Behind Samsung, SK Hynix Chip War Waivers?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korean tech companies will be allowed to ship American chip-making tools to their factories in China without requesting permission from US authorities, an export ban concession that aims to keep Seoul in line with Washington's wider tech war on China.

South Korea's presidential office said Monday (October 9) that the US Commerce Department is updating its“validated end user” list to allow chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix to supply certain US chip-making tools to their China-based production facilities for an indefinite term.

The list denotes specifically which entities can receive exports of which technology. Companies on the list do not need to obtain licenses to ship the US tech items to China.

“Uncertainties about South Korean semiconductor firms' operations and investments in China have been greatly eased,” said Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, in response to the US announcement.

Chinese commentators, on the other hand, were less than enthused by the highly calibrated US decision.

“The latest decision of the US should not be seen as a relaxation of the country's chip export controls against China,” an unnamed chip industry investor told the Economic Observer in China on Tuesday.“It's too early to say that the US will lift its chip curbs for Chinese chipmakers.”

He noted South Korean chipmakers operate individually in mainland China and thus do not have a lot of collaboration or connection with local Chinese suppliers. He said the only good news related to the US announcement is that it will strengthen economic cooperation between China and South Korea and help ease geopolitical tensions in the region.