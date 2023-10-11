Driving Electric Scooters Without A Driver's License May Be Banned In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January 1, 2024, electric vehicles (electric motorcycles, electric scooters, etc.) with an engine capacity of 25 cubic centimeters or more or a design speed of 25 kilometers per hour or more, an electric motor with a power of 0.25 kW or more or a speed of 25 kilometers per hour or more, as well as trailers and semi-trailers will be registered by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

Driving vehicles with state registration is allowed only to persons who have a driver's license of the appropriate category.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, within three months, having studied the best foreign experience, submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals to ban the rental of electric scooters, register them in the units of the State Traffic Safety Service in a simplified manner and assign them separate state license plates.

A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers“On amendments and additions to traffic rules” has been published.

The draft document states that during raids carried out in Tashkent since June 14 of this year, 190 violations of traffic rules by electric scooter operators were identified.

The draft resolution introduces procedures to ensure the safety of road users on the roads, ensuring compliance with traffic rules when using personal mobility devices (PMDs) and scooters.

According to the project:

. the concepts of“scooter” and“individual means of transportation” are defined, and it is also clarified what type of vehicle they refer to;

. appendix 1 to the traffic rules – road signs are supplemented with signs 3.5.1 (driving scooters is prohibited) and 3.34 (driving personal vehicles is prohibited);

. the traffic rules are supplemented with new paragraphs 12-1 and 12-2, defining actions that are prohibited and mandatory for persons driving individual vehicles.

In addition, the relevant paragraphs of the traffic rules are supplemented with the words“scooter” and“personal means of transportation”.

The following have been prohibited:

. management of private enterprises by persons under 14 years of age (except for management in enclosed spaces);

. operation of PMDs under the influence of alcohol, drugs, their analogues, under the influence of psychotropic or potent substances, or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, under the influence of drugs that reduce sensitivity and attention, in a state of fatigue and exhaustion that threaten road safety;

. towing one or more PMDs;

. PMD control in the event of a malfunction of the braking system, steering, sound alarm, as well as in the event of a malfunction of headlights or lanterns, as well as rear lights at night or in situations where visibility is limited;

. driving without holding the steering wheel or holding it with one hand;

. driving with a passenger;

. using the telephone.

The PMD must be equipped with headlights or lanterns, brakes, sound signals, and white reflectors at the front, red or orange at the side, and red at the rear.

Persons operating PMDs are required to:

. strict adherence to traffic rules while driving;

. driving on sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle paths at a speed not exceeding 6 kilometers per hour, and in their absence, on the right edge of the road at a speed not exceeding 20 kilometers per hour;

. traffic on the roadway;

. give way to other traffic participants when leaving parking lots;

. strictly follow the direction of movement of other vehicles.