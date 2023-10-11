SOF Fighters Destroy Russian D-30 Howitzer In Bakhmut Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An UAV crew of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian D-30 howitzer on the first attempt in Bakhmut direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Facebook and published a relevant video.

“Aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy howitzer among civilian structures. On the same day, SOF soldiers set out to destroy the target. They attacked it at night, simultaneously dropping a couple of munitions on it, and hit a Russian D-30 on the first try,” the post reads.

As reported, the Ukrainian troops destroyed seven units of enemy equipment with drones in Bakhmut direction.