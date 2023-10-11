UZINFOCOM Pledges To Extend Digital Access Across Uzbekistan, CEO Says (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Our company plans to launch social projects in all regions of Uzbekistan to allow everyone access to digital infrastructure in the near future, Chief Executive Officer of UZINFOCOM LLC, a unified integrator for the creation and support of state information systems, Emil Gimranov told Trend .

"The first and most striking example of UZINFOCOM's activity in expanding the country's digital infrastructure is the opening of the IT Village training complex. The educational village in the most remote part of Uzbekistan's Samarkand is a social project accessible to children from the surrounding areas of the region," Gimranov noted.

The CEO explained that the educational program of the IT Village includes specialized subjects important for basic knowledge in the field of IT: robotics, English, and programming. Summing up, almost 500 children from 7 to 17 years old became the first graduates of the IT Village.

"UZINFOCOM sincerely hopes that the IT Village project will be a big step in the development of education in the inaccessible regions of Samarkand," he stressed.

Gimranov stated that in the near future, the company plans to launch similar social projects in all regions of the country.

"We hope that our experience will become an example for many other regional companies. Meanwhile, we will not stop there and will continue to develop the digital and information infrastructure of Uzbekistan," he concluded.

Over the past few years, Uzbekistan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector has experienced significant growth. The total value of ICT services delivered in Uzbekistan during the period from January to November 2022 amounted to 13.1 billion soums (equivalent to $1.1 million).

This figure represents a notable increase of 21.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded a value of 10.8 billion soums (approximately $953,649).