UZINFOCOM Pledges To Extend Digital Access Across Uzbekistan, CEO Says (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Our company plans
to launch social projects in all regions of Uzbekistan to allow
everyone access to digital infrastructure in the near future, Chief
Executive Officer of UZINFOCOM LLC, a unified integrator for the
creation and support of state information systems, Emil Gimranov
told Trend .
"The first and most striking example of UZINFOCOM's activity in
expanding the country's digital infrastructure is the opening of
the IT Village training complex. The educational village in the
most remote part of Uzbekistan's Samarkand is a social project
accessible to children from the surrounding areas of the region,"
Gimranov noted.
The CEO explained that the educational program of the IT Village
includes specialized subjects important for basic knowledge in the
field of IT: robotics, English, and programming. Summing up, almost
500 children from 7 to 17 years old became the first graduates of
the IT Village.
"UZINFOCOM sincerely hopes that the IT Village project will be a
big step in the development of education in the inaccessible
regions of Samarkand," he stressed.
Gimranov stated that in the near future, the company plans to
launch similar social projects in all regions of the country.
"We hope that our experience will become an example for many
other regional companies. Meanwhile, we will not stop there and
will continue to develop the digital and information infrastructure
of Uzbekistan," he concluded.
Over the past few years, Uzbekistan's information and
communication technology (ICT) sector has experienced significant
growth. The total value of ICT services delivered in Uzbekistan
during the period from January to November 2022 amounted to 13.1
billion soums (equivalent to $1.1 million).
This figure represents a notable increase of 21.9 percent
compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded a value of 10.8
billion soums (approximately $953,649).
