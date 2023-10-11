French University Appreciated Efforts Of Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the eminent President of Marwah Studios, continues to receive accolades and appreciation for his remarkable contributions to the creative realm. His far-reaching associations with various countries have propelled him to global fame and garnered profound recognition within the creative industries.



In a splendid ceremony held at the House of Commons, British Parliament, United Kingdom, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was presented with a prestigious memento by Dr. Thomas Prade the President of a distinguished French University Ecole Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France. and Baroness Susan Veronica Kramer, a distinguished Member of the House of Lords, British Parliament. This gesture stands as a testament to Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions to the media, entertainment, and education sectors.



“We take immense pride in honouring Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his remarkable and enduring contributions to the media and entertainment industry, as well as the education sector. His tireless efforts have made a lasting impact on society,” remarked the President of the French University.



Notably, this is not the first time Dr. Marwah has been honoured for his outstanding dedication. He was previously bestowed with an honoris causa Doctorate by Sorbon University France, in recognition of his relentless efforts and significant contributions to society.



“We believe in fostering dynamism to cultivate and nurture international relations between diverse nations, and Dr. Marwah is unequivocally leading us in the right direction,” added the Baroness.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only brought him personal acclaim but have also played a pivotal role in strengthening global ties and promoting a harmonious exchange of ideas and culture.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143