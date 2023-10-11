Exploring The Latest Innovations In Electric Vehicle Range Extender Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Electric vehicle (EV) range extenders are a critical part of the EV ecosystem. Despite the increasing popularity of EVs, some people nevertheless experience range anxiety because of the restricted range in their motors. Range extender electromechanical device is designed to increase the electric vehicle's range, permitting the vehicle to journey long distances without the risk of running out of battery power. There is an extensive variety of range extenders available, starting from small fuel engines to gasoline cells, all of which work together with the vehicle's electric motor to preserve the vehicle's range.

The market for electric vehicle range extenders continues to develop, as new technologies and solutions are developed to improve EV range and performance. As we aspire to a more sustainable and greener future, it is a thrilling time to be in electric mobility.

As per the latest report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle range extender market size is predicted to showcase a miraculous CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Technological advancements in the electric vehicle range extender market-

The market for electric vehicle range extenders is buzzing with innovative technologies designed to improve the range and overall performance of electrical automobiles. These are some examples of the progressive technologies shaping the electrical vehicle range extender market .

1. Fuel cell range extenders:

Fuel cell range extenders are becoming more and more popular as a cost-effective and environmentally safe solution to amplify the range of electric vehicles. These devices produce electricity through a chemical reaction, generally using hydrogen as a fuel source. By providing continuous power to an electric motor, fuel cell range extenders enable longer trips without relying exclusively on battery capacity.

2. Micro gas turbines:

The microgas turbine is a type of power generator that may be used as a range extender. It produces electricity, which can be used to charge the battery of the vehicle or to power the electric motor of the vehicle. Micro gas turbines are described by their high energy density, which can significantly increase the range of the vehicle.

3. Solar panels:

Solar technology is no longer limited to rooftops. Several innovative electric vehicles are integrating solar panels into their structure to absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity. Solar panels can be incorporated into the vehicle's chassis or roof, providing additional renewable energy to power the battery or auxiliary systems.

4. Range extender apps:

The range extender is not the only technology that can increase the range of an electric vehicle. Smartphone apps can also help to maximize the range of EVs by smartly managing vehicle energy usage in real time. These apps take into account things like traffic conditions, terrain, and power consumption that help to determine the best route for EVs and optimize the driving strategy.

Key developments by frontrunners:

Industry players in the global electric vehicle range extender industry have taken recourse to avant-garde strategies together with mergers and acquisitions (M&A), launching new services and products, joint ventures, and collaborations to enhance their foothold within the industry. For instance, Power Cell Sweden AB has made a big step forward in its fuel cell development. In February 2019, they got an order from a top global automotive supplier for two systems. The first system, MS-30, is a fuel cell stack that uses PowerCell S2 technology and has a power output of 30 kilowatts. It's meant to be used as a range extender in vehicles being tested in China.

Furthermore, Hyzon Motors is to receive $570 million in February 2021 from SPAC-backed fuel cell technology. This collaboration is focused on new product innovation as investors pursue electric vehicle companies betting on hydrogen as a power source for EV range extenders.

To conclude, it can be asserted that the global electric vehicle range extender market is driving the development of electric mobility and shaping the future of clean and sustainable transportation in the coming years.

