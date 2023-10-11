Precision Medicine Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The precision medicine market will touch USD 738.8 billion, growing at a 12.1% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.



The progression of this industry is mainly because of the increasing support from the government to increase the consciousness regarding personalized treatments, the developing medical tourism sector, the growing utilization of AI in precision medicine, and the rising count of approved tailored medicines.



Moreover, precision or personalized medicine has been accepted by patients and healthcare systems for infectious illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, all over the world. It assists in preventing adverse medicine reactions and enhances the options for treatment.



Furthermore, developments in technology via artificial intelligence are transforming the sector of medicine by assisting healthcare providers in recording clinical information and regularly monitoring it, with fewer errors and more ease. As a result, the surging utilization of AI in precision medicine is likely to further boost the progression of this industry.



North America led the industry in recent years, and it will remain leading in the years to come. This can be mainly because of the surging occurrence of lifestyle-related and chronic illnesses, for instance, CVDs and diabetes; increasing initiatives from the government, including awareness programs and funding for precision medicine; mounting healthcare expenses, and increasing disposable income in the continent.



APAC will advance at the highest rate in the years to come. This is mainly because of the mounting healthcare expenses, growing consciousness regarding precision medicine, product launches, the existence of organizations producing AI-driven precision medicine, rising investments, and the progression of regulations in the continent.



With the surging support from the government and increasing utilization of AI, the precision medicine industry will continue to progress in the coming years.



