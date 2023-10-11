Dr Basu Eye Hospital Organizes A Visionary Eye Health Camp At Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Basu Eye Hospital organized an eye camp at Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, in anticipation of the International World Sight Day. The primary goal of the eye camp was to raise awareness about natural eye care and provide valuable insights into optimal vision care.



Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Alka Kapur, the principal of Modern Public School, said, "Our sight is a precious gift, and we often take it for granted. There is a pressing need to promote easy access to eye care services nationwide. Our collaboration with a reputed medical institution like Dr. Basu Eye Hospital is aimed at spreading awareness among our students and faculty and providing them with enriching tips for natural eye care."



Approximately 500 students from VIII, IX, and XI grades of MPS, along with 100 faculty members, participated in the camp. The team from Dr. Basu Eye Hospital included one doctor and two optometrists who checked the eyes of the participants. Seasoned eye specialists provided thorough consultations to the students and faculty, offering recommendations and suggestions to improve their eye health. The session also featured an Ayurveda specialist who provided tips for eye care and addressed other eye-related issues.



Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, stated, "The primary objective of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital is to make eye care services accessible to all. It was our privilege to conduct an eye camp at Modern Public School and educate thousands of students and staff members about eye health and the importance of Ayurveda in eye care treatment."



Students and faculty members identified with eye problems such as myopia and dry eyes received detailed consultations from the eye specialists, who provided personalized recommendations. They were also given prescription cards with guidelines to better care for their eyes.





