Trans Global Group Inc. Established WTB In BVI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Global Group Inc. (“TGGI” or the“company”) announced that today the company completed the establishment of Wing Tiger International Block Chain Technology Co., Ltd (WT) in BVI (British Virgin Islands) on October 12th. The main business in this company is established two value systems through developing blockchain technology and using it.

Based on ERC-20 standard, issuing encrypted digital asset WTB.Launched the WTBS Internet social e-commerce APP, so that consumers can get unequal amounts of WTB while consuming, and make consumption value-added come true.

Our business logic is to build a huge valuable ecosystem with stable trust mechanism through the uniqueness and limitation of the issued token WTB. To promote the global awareness of WTB and accelerate its liquidity, consumer mining, smart payment and smart contracts should be used world-wide, thereby increasing the financial value of WTB continuously. Under the establishment, TGGI will hold an 85% stock equity and be the largest shareholder of WTB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGGI.

Mr. Ren Chen, President and Chairman of TGGI, said:” We have completed the company's innovative project for the application of the global blockchain technology. This will be a new breakthrough both in technology and concept, and a pioneering work for the application of the global blockchain technology in the world. Our goal is to bring continuous investment returns to WTB holders and create sustainable value for our consumers and shareholders.”

About Trans Global Group Inc.

Trans Global Group Inc. is a U.S. holding company incorporated in Delaware.

