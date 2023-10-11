Canadian Military Shows How They Train Ukrainian Tankers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Armed Forces showed how their service members train Ukrainian tankers to use Leopard 2.

“Canadian Armed Forces tankers deployed on Operation UNIFIER teach Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers skills relating to the use and operation of the Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank in combat,” Operation UNIFIER posted on X .

As reported, more than 38,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in modern combat skills as part of Canada's Operation UNIFIER since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but training was resumed in Great Britain, Poland and Latvia within a few months.