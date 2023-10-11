Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling - A Dead Battery Dilemma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Size, Growth, Share and Trends by 2025

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, the electric vehicles on the road were powered by lead-acid batteries. At present, electric vehicle batteries are typically lithium-ion cell based that are used as a power source. These batteries are generally thought to be able to last at least ten years and after this are replaced with a new one. Even while these batteries reach their end of life, they are believed to still possess approx. 80% capacity to be able to be reused in other applications by recycling them.

There are two ways to pulverize lithium-ion batteries. In case the batteries are completely out of charge, they are shredded so that aluminum, cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, steel, and other types of metals can be easily sorted out. Whereas the batteries having some charges are frozen in liquid nitrogen and smashed to frozen bits.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric vehicle battery recycling market size is projected to reach $2,272.3 million with a considerable CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the market with the highest market share. A wide array of factors such as increase in global concerns regarding the climate change, surge in pollution levels in the major cities, growth in demand for zero emission vehicles, increase in the demand for advanced fuel-efficient technologies, rise in requirement for recycled products & materials, and increase in employment is driving the growth of the global EV battery recycling market to a great extent.

Tesla Motors has had lithium-powered electric sports cars on the road for a couple of years now. Toxco, a big lead-acid battery recycler, is set to open the first lithium-ion battery recycling plant to recycle the EV batteries of Tesla Motors cars. Similarly, Kemetco is working with American Manganese with an aim to develop an expandable and commercialized recycling technology for lithium-ion batteries, which is less expensive as well as environment friendly.

In 2018, China imposed new rules which targets to promote the reuse of EV battery components. More than 66% of the spent EV batteries are expected to be recycled in China. As per estimation, the supply of EV batteries available for reuse may exceed 100 GWh annually by 2030.

Efficient methods of recycling EV batteries would contribute to preventing the growing environmental pollution, which is why scientists are constantly seeking better battery recycling methods. At the same time, governments can boost their economic and national security by increasing supplies of key battery metals. With this drift on board, the global electric vehicle battery recycling industry is expected to gather immense growth opportunities in the near future.

