Mohap Hosts Meeting Of National Committee For Promotion Of Mental Health

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention hosted a meeting of the UAE's National Committee for the Promotion of Mental Health at its Dubai headquarters.

The meeting covered the national efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry and relevant authorities to develop and expand the scope of comprehensive, integrated mental health services and ensure the availability of high-quality, sustainable services.

One of the key topics discussed by the committee was the establishment of a central database and communication plan, as well as raising awareness on the National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health and clarifying the key pillars and groups targeted by the communication plan.

“Mental health for all members of society is a top priority and concern of our wise government, as shown by its efforts to establish strategies and support programmes that contribute to building a balanced, healthy society,” said Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector H.E. Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, President of the National Committee for the Promotion of Mental Health. He lauded the vital role the committee plays in coordination, following up on the implementation of the initiatives of the National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health, and solidifying the multi-sector cooperation of stakeholders, noting that these initiatives reflect a sustainable health model and contribute to building a leading global health ecosystem.

Dr Lubna Al Shaali Director of the Ministry's Public Health Policy Department highlighted the committee's efforts to achieve the goals of the national policy via various mechanisms and initiatives aimed at providing the highest levels of health services to Emirati society.

