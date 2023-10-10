War Between Israel, Hamas Shows US Policy Failure In Middle East: Putin

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance, led by Hamas, was a clear example of the US policy failure in the Middle East. He also said that creating a Palestinian state was“necessary”.

“US policy in the Middle East failed because it tried to monopolize the settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict and did not take into account the basic interests of the Palestinian people,” Putin said during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the Kremlin.

He added that the main interest of the Palestinians was to implement the UN Security Council resolutions related to their issue, which included the establishment of a sovereign state.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of the risks of escalation and destabilization in the region and said that Russia was in contact with all parties involved.

“The destructive course of recent years, which essentially ruled out the possibility of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, led to what we see today,” Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

He said that Russia's main concern was to ensure the safety of its citizens and to facilitate their evacuation if they wished.