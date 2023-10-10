State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) CNG Facility Construction Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) is pleased to provide an update on preconstruction activities for its compressed natural gas ("CNG") facility which will support the processing and initial sale of production testing gas from its Rolleston West Project.All major subcontracts for the civil and construction phases for the CNG facility have now been awarded and site works will commence on 16 October 2023. As part of the Company's rigorous subcontractor selection process, it has appointed two local indigenous contractors for trenching and pipe welding activities that are critical to project success.Executive Chairman, Richard Cottee, said: "The pending commencement of construction of the CNG Plant at the Rougemont site is a significant milestone for State Gas. I am particularly pleased that the pipeline poly welding subcontract has been awarded to Magnitude Pipelines and Construction Pty Ltd and Biira Mining and Civil will undertake civil and trenching works. Selection of these highly capable local businesses is an excellent example of the strong economic contribution we will continue to make in the local community."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





(ASX:GAS ) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field, originally discovered during drilling in 1955, located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. State Gas is 100%-owner of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL-231) a CSG and conventional gas play, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.

Permian coal measures within the Reid's Dome Beds are extensive across the entire permit but the area had not been explored for coal seam gas prior to State Gas' ownership. In late 2018 State Gas drilled the first coal seam gas well in the region (Nyanda-4) into the Reid's Dome Beds and established the potential for a significant coal seam gas project in PL 231. The extension of the coal measures into the northern and central areas of the permit was confirmed in late 2019 by the Company's drilling of Aldinga East-1A (12 km north) and Serocold-1 (6 km to the north of Nyanda-4).

State Gas is also the 100% holder Authority to Prospect 2062 ("Rolleston-West"), a 1,414 km2 permit (eight times larger than PL 231) that is contiguous with the Reid's Dome Gas Project. Rolleston-West contains highly prospective targets for both coal seam gas (CSG) and known conventional gas within the permit area. It is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements.

The contiguous areas (Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West), under sole ownership by State Gas, enable integration of activities and a unified super-gasfield development, providing economies of scale, efficient operations, and optionality in marketing.

State Gas is implementing its strategic plan to bring gas to market from Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West to meet near term forecast shortfalls in the east coast domestic gas market. The strategy involves progressing a phased appraisal program in parallel with permitting for an export pipeline and development facilities to facilitate the fastest possible delivery of gas to market. State Gas' current focus has been to confirm the producibility of the gas through production testing of the wells.





Doug McAlpine Chief Executive Officer Phone: 0488 007 889 Email: Richard Cottee Executive Chairman Phone: 0458 517 850 Email: