Viral Diseases Onslaught And Climate Change

The world is currently undergoing an extraordinary period characterised by the convergence of four major challenges, unlike anything witnessed in modern history. These challenges encompass significant economic crises, conflicts among major global powers, an unprecedented viral outbreak impacting humanity and the pervasive issue of climate change.

One of the significant challenges the world is facing is the unprecedented onslaught of viral infections. And it became a huge matter and debate in the last weeks. While we have been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over three years, it is vital to keep in mind that it is not an isolated incident. Looking back thirty years or more, the world has witnessed the emergence of various diseases and viruses such as AIDS, SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome, swine flu, bird flu, Zika and Ebola. Scientists argue that the occurrence of these viruses is not coincidental.

They identify climate change as a significant factor behind their emergence. The drastic rise in global temperatures has profoundly impacted the natural habitats of many plants, insects and animals, rendering them vulnerable to infections. Consequently, these diseases are transmitted from infected animals to humans. This explanation sheds light on how the coronavirus, for instance, made its leap from bats to humans.

Furthermore, there is growing concern among scientists regarding the glaciers and ice sheets, particularly in the Arctic. It is believed that beneath these icy layers, there are viruses that have remained dormant for thousands of years. The thawing of these layers may release ancient viruses, posing a new threat to humanity.

The convergence of climate change and viral outbreaks underscores the urgency of addressing environmental issues and adopting measures to mitigate their impact. It is crucial to recognise the interconnectedness of these challenges and take proactive steps to safeguarding human health and the planet's well-being.

In summary, as we delve into the interconnected challenges of viral attacks and climate change, it is essential to recognise their significant repercussions on the global economy. The economic crisis that began in the first quarter of 2020 was not an isolated event but rather a consequence of the convergence of these two formidable forces. The suspension of economic activity during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic is what caused this economic downturn.

To combat the emerging virus and mitigate its effects, scientists advocated for isolation and economic shutdowns, leading to a significant contraction in economic activity. This intertwining of health and environmental factors has shaped the economic landscape in unprecedented ways, demanding a comprehensive examination of their collective impact.

