SATO Partners with CipherLab on Integrated Device Management Solution

Unified dashboard provides operational visibility for label printers and mobile computers

SATO and CipherLab introduce ReMoCloud × SOS EMM software for seamless device management.

- Lim Yee, Senior Executive of Global Business Division at CipherLabTOKYO, JAPAN, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SATO Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 6287), a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling solutions and CipherLab (TWO: 6160), a prominent international supplier of auto-ID and data capture solutions today unveiled an integrated enterprise mobility management (EMM) software solution, ReMoCloud × SOS (1). This software solution empowers users with seamless access to remote maintenance support and device maintenance for SATO's label and RFID printers and CipherLab's mobile computers.ReMoCloud is a platform that enables efficient deployment, management and real-time monitoring of large fleets of CipherLab mobile computers that identify and keep track of incoming and outgoing items in warehouse settings and more.SATO Online Services provides remote printer maintenance service for SATO label printers and print engines to reduce downtime by visualizing usage, enabling proactive maintenance before problems occur. Both are used in distribution centers, transport and logistics, retail logistics and manufacturing warehousing and distribution scenarios.The new integrated ReMoCloud × SOS will be offered by SATO, CipherLab and their distributors. The integrated dashboard will help streamline IT professionals' workflows as they manage SATO and CipherLab products with one-stop visibility and troubleshooting.Comprehensive EMM solutions provide application and content-level control for IT administrators on a single unified platform for central management. They are used to provision (2), monitor, update, secure and deprovision (wipe) devices from a central console. Remote management gives IT administrators real-time visibility into device status and assists them by reducing the need for on-site servicing.Businesses are looking for ways to create thriving, high-performing work environments that prioritize the holistic health of employees, and this includes those tasked with maintaining and servicing critical operational infrastructure used on site. Driven by rising maintenance costs, the need for EMM tools is growing as businesses seek to streamline large-scale deployments of AIDC infrastructure such as mobile computers and label printers used in factories, warehouses and more.“Servicing and maintenance are a key component to our vision to be the customer's most trusted partner for mutual growth,” said Kazuki Ikeda, Head of Global Hardware Sales at SATO Holdings Corporation.“We want to minimize downtime and keep our customers' critical labeling infrastructure up and running and give full visibility of their operations.”Lim Yee, Senior Executive of Global Business Division at CipherLab, stated, "We are excited to unveil ReMoCloud × SOS, our integrated platform to manage both SATO Printers and CipherLab Rugged Mobile Devices, in this global partnership with SATO. Together, we offer one-step deployment, visibility, and efficient remote maintenance, ensuring mutual growth for our valued customers worldwide."Worldwide, over 120,000 SATO printers (3) have been connected to SATO Online Services for remote monitoring and troubleshooting. Nearly a thousand partner accounts (3) are utilizing ReMoCloud to manage large fleets of CipherLab Android devices.For more information, contact your local SATO representative .Explore ReMoCloud × SOS through this video .For a demo, please contact CipherLab .*All company names and product names are properties and trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.(1)“SOS” is an acronym for SATO Online Services, a cloud-based IoT preventative maintenance service that visualizes printer status in a dashboard view for troubleshooting of SATO printers(2) Provisioning is the process of setting up a device to be managed via enterprise IT policies(3) As of July 2023About CipherLabCipherLab is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of Automatic Identification and Data Capture/Collection products and systems. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best-known logistics, retail, distribution, and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively both onsite and on the road. Operating worldwide, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with offices in China, the Netherlands and the USA, and is publicly trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information, please visit .About SATOSATO (TOKYO:6287) is a global provider of automatic identification and data collection solutions for leading companies throughout the supply chain. SATO helps tag every 'thing' to turn it into big data - making it knowable in real time. An industry pioneer focused on the on-site needs of customers, SATO engineers hardware, software and consumables and integrates them with third party offerings to streamline workflows and capture and visualize data for a connected world of productivity, safety, reassurance and sustainability. Founded in 1940, SATO has a presence in 26 countries with a workforce of over 5,600. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, it reported revenues of 142,824 million yen ($1.05 billion*).More information about SATO can be found at*Based on an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 135.49 JPY

