Brazil Elected To UN Human Rights Council

Brasília – With 144 votes, Brazil was elected this Tuesday (10) to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2024-2026 term. It will be the country's sixth term as a Council member. The election occurred during the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, United States.

In a press release, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the election demonstrates international recognition of the country's commitment to promoting and defending human rights worldwide.

“In its new mandate, Brazil will work towards greater efficiency of the Human Rights Council and seek to strengthen the Council's role in preventing and tackling the structural causes of severe human rights violations, emphasizing constructive dialogue and international cooperation,” said the release.

In its candidacy, Brazil made commitments to fight for the memory of human rights violations, to fight torture, racism, and LGBTQIA+phobia, to combat killings of youth and environmentalists, and for access to the development of human rights.

In total, 15 members were elected for the 2024-2026 term: Brazil, Albania, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi, and the Netherlands. China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, France, and Malawi were re-elected for a second straight term.

