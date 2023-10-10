Army Chief Attends Conclusion Of Desert Knights Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday attended the conclusion of the Desert Knights drill, conducted by the Special Forces and Rapid Intervention Battalion affiliated with the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Brigade.

Huneiti listened to a briefing on the drill, which included handling emergency scenarios, reconnaissance operations, land and air supply, as well as combat in built-up and mountainous areas, tactical aircraft landings and drone deployments.



The army chief praised the high level professionalism and advanced skills displayed by participants in the exercise.





