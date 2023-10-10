PSD Announces Closure Of King Hussein Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday announced the closure of King Hussein Bridge, for both passenger and cargo traffic, noting that travel through the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the Southern Crossing remain unchanged, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The PSD also urged the public to keep abreast of travel updates related to any changes in the operating hours of these bridges and crossings.
MENAFN10102023000028011005ID1107222359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.