JAF Refutes Allegations Of US Use Of Jordan Base To Deliver Supplies To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Tuesday refuted allegations circulating about the alleged use of Jordanian military facilities by the US army for the purpose of delivering supplies to Israel.

A military source within the JAF stated that the allegations suggesting the departure of a US military aircraft from a Jordanian military base are completely untrue, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The aircraft mentioned in these allegations only entered the Jordanian airspace after obtaining the necessary overflight clearance, in accordance with established legal procedures governing international air traffic, the source noted, emphasising that the aircraft was carrying only passengers and not any equipment, Petra reported.

The JAF source warned that these allegations falls within smear campaigns aimed at distorting Jordan's steadfast positions and continuous efforts to support the Palestinian cause, as well as the JAF's sacrifices in support of the rights of the Palestinians, including their quest for freedom and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state on their national soil.

The JAF source stressed the importance of relying on credible sources for news and urged vigilance in the face of suspicious defamation efforts targeting Jordan and its steadfast positions, Petra added.



