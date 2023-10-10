Son Of PRD Founder Gets Party Expulsion Notice

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Former Panama president, Martín Torrijos received notice of the expulsion process from the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), - founded by his father Omar Torrijos -while in a meeting with his campaign team the presidential candidate of the Popular Party (PP)on
Monday, October
9.
Torrijos received the envoy from the prosecutor's office of the Court of Honor and Discipline, who explained to him that the process is related to the complaint that Víctor De Gracia filed against him last September. The envoy explained that since the complaint complies with all the formal requirements, it was admitted, so now the investigation period opens and Torrijos will have the opportunity to make his formal defenses.
With him were former deputies Juan Carlos Arosemena and Raúl Rodríguez; the former ministers, Rosario Turner and Francisco Sánchez Cárdenas, and his lawyer James Bernard, among others.
In a video posted on his social networks, he said:“They can expel me from the party, but they will not be able to remove me from the hearts of the thousands of Torrijistas who still remain within the PRD.“They won't intimidate me.” In a message to PRD members moving to expel him, he said on the Telemetro Reporta newscast he said:“I thank you for getting me out of that corrupt parking lot”.
“I say thank you, we will see you in May and there we will see who represents the PRD.
Torrijos is not the only PRD member who is running as a presidential candidate, outside the PRD banner.
Deputy Zulay Rodríguez is a presidential candidate and candidate for re-election through free nomination, and two weeks ago she accepted the Realizing Goals (RM), Ricardo Martinelli's party, nomination as mayor of San Miguelito.
There is no expulsion process underway against Rodríguez within the PRD.
An expulsion process was opened against Torrijos after he was nominated by the PP for the 2024 elections.
