Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) CEO Featured In Latest Episode Of The Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, is featured in the latest Bell2Bell Podcast release. During the segment, podcast host Stuart Smith discusses the company with Clene president and CEO Rob Etherington, who explains Clene's business model and provides an overview of recent developments, which provide hope to those affected by neurodegenerative conditions. The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.“Clene spends every waking moment working on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ('ALS'), a devastating neurodegenerative condition,” said Clene president and CEO Rob Etherington during the interview.

“We are focused on neurodegenerative diseases generally – including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's – but our body of evidence that has really come to the forefront in the last few years has been all around ALS. . . . The timing is important because this remains a remarkably devastating disease with life mortality of three to five years from diagnosis. It remains uniformly and universally fatal. . . . .It's just devastating and tragic. Gratefully, the U.S. FDA has approved, in the last year, two new drugs: one for a very rare form of the disease that is a genetic, inborn error that runs in a devastating way through families, and, for general ALS, another drug was approved last November. Thankfully, there are many drugs in development presently, including our own drug, CNM-Au8(R).”

About Clene

Inc.

Clene and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

