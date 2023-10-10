Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Welcomes COO Jarrett Boon To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT)

today announced that Jarrett Boon, who has served as the company's chief operating officer since August 2023, has been appointed to Safety Shot's board of directors. Boon is leading the launch and growth of the company's Safety Shot functional drink business this quarter. Boon was the co-founder and CEO of GBB Drink Lab, which developed Safety Shot, the first patented beverage that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity.“In the past few months since I've joined the company, our outstanding team has teed up the Safety Shot drink for launch this last quarter of 2023 and built market momentum for direct-to-consumer sales,” said Safety Shot's COO Jarrett Boon.“I couldn't be more excited about the potential for Safety Shot to improve health and wellbeing for consumers. I'm pleased to become a member of the board to guide our corporate direction and deliver solid results for all our stakeholders including Safety Shot shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot the last quarter of 2023, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting brain clarity. Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN