Investornewsbreaks - Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVRA) Names New President, CEO And Director

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ GS: ZVRA) , a rare-disease therapeutics company, has named Neil F. McFarlane as president and CEO; McFarlane will also serve on the company's board of directors. The new appointments are effective immediately. According to the announcement, Christal M.M. Mickle, who has been serving as interim CEO and president since June, will continue serving in her role as chief development officer. A former officer and enlisted soldier in the United States Army Reserves, McFarlane has an impressive, results-driven track record as a biopharmaceutical leader with proven ability to accelerate Zevra's strategy of melding science, data and patient needs to create transformational therapies for patients with rare diseases. Throughout his two-decade-plus career, he has delivered sustained growth in a range of specialty and rare-disease products around the world, including the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Most recently, he served as CEO and board member at Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has also worked at Retrophin Inc. (now Travere Therapeutics, Inc.), UCB Inc., Genzyme Corporation (now Sanofi) and Sangstat Medical Corporation (acquired by Genzyme). Zevra also announced the effectiveness of Joseph B. Saluri's retirement from the board of directors.

“Neil's appointment as president and chief executive officer is the culmination of a thorough process undertaken by the board of directors and comes at a pivotal time for our company,” said Zevra Therapeutics board chair Tamara A. (Seymour) Favorito in the press release.“His successful track record of leading innovative companies through periods of strategic change, and enhancing value to patients, employees and shareholders will be of tremendous importance to Zevra as we deliver much-needed therapies to the rare-disease community. We have great confidence in his ability to shepherd our company through the next phase of our journey. In addition, we appreciate Christal's contributions to Zevra during this important time and look forward to her continued contributions. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Joe Saluri for his significant contributions to the company as a board member. He has played an integral part in advancing the company's mission and bringing valuable expertise throughout its entire existence as a public company.”

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics is a rare-disease company melding science, data and patient need to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. With unique, data-driven clinical, regulatory and commercialization strategies, the company is overcoming complex drug-development challenges to bring much-needed therapies to patients. With both regulatory and clinical stage product candidates, Zevra Therapeutics is building its commercial capability to make new therapies available to the rare disease community. For more information about the company, please visit .

