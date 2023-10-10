Silkpro Exchange: Contract Trading Upgraded Fast Matching, Scientific Trading

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Silkpro Exchange was established in 2019 with its headquarters in Singapore. It is a globally leading blockchain digital asset derivatives trading platform, holding dual licenses from the United States and Canada's MSB. Its business covers contracts, OTC, and more. Silkpro aims to provide users seeking professional cryptocurrency futures and other derivatives trading with the most professional services, offering standardized and highly liquid trading services comparable to traditional financial derivatives markets. Since the end of 2021, it has been fully deployed in the global market, covering Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and serving over 1 million users worldwide.

Silkpro has extensive experience in technology services, product design, and risk control. It supports global multi-language versions, adheres to compliance operations, and protects user asset security. The technology and risk control team at Silkpro consists of several senior fintech professionals from New York, Singapore, and Europe. The core members all come from world-class technology and financial companies such as Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Citibank, and Google, and have been working in blockchain applications for many years. Silkpro adopts a globally leading technology architecture and develops its engine. Based on the traditional financial matching engine, it combines the industry characteristics of digital assets, refining every detail to ensure the security, stability, and efficiency of the trading system. Silkpro guarantees the trading security of users with financial-grade security technology standards.







The contract trading upgrade has been completed, and the upgraded Silkpro has the following advantages:

1.0 slippage in transactions, perfectly solving the market pain point.

2 ultra-low latency, financial-grade millisecond matching.

3.99%+ improvement in user response speed.

4.1,000,000+ TPS throughput.

At the same time, Silkpro's contract trading has 12 features:

1 up to 1000X leverage trading, allowing for more flexible leverage strategies.

2 multiple positions, simultaneously holding long and short positions, calmly capturing trading opportunities, and reasonably controlling positions.

3 margin and incremental margin, supporting incremental margin (independent margin) and full margin (shared margin), making trading more convenient and enjoyable.

4 closing, helping users to close all positions immediately and achieve a quick exit. If user make a profit, secure it; if you lose, stop the loss and fight again. The market changes rapidly, and decisions should be firm.

5 closing positions, allowing users to close part of their positions in profitable situations, preserving partial profits and securing them.

6 profit and stop loss, set according to trading preferences, plan transactions, stabilize profits, and control risks more accurately, saying goodbye to the pressure of staring at the screen.

7 on derivatives trading: strong self-research capabilities and exclusive matching engine, creating outstanding performance and ultimate trading experience.

8's lowest fees: no wear and tear losses, no funding fees, the lowest fees in the industry, and the lowest trading costs on the whole network.

9's best liquidity: deep liquidity, support for all mainstream currencies, rapid listing of popular currencies, and one-click market opening/closing positions.

10 security system: user asset isolation protection, dynamic storage, cold-hot separation, bank-level risk control system, ensuring user asset safety.

11 data encryption: end-to-end encryption for all data, eliminating vulnerabilities and leaks, ensuring user information security.

12 trading: 0 delays, 0 slippage, never plug, stable system, never downtime, 1-1000x leverage switching at will.

As a trustworthy digital currency trading platform, Silkpro Exchange always attaches importance to user asset security and invests heavily in upgrading and improving security measures. User asset security and privacy protection are the direction and goal that Silkpro has always been striving for, allowing users to trade in a secure and more convenient environment.

In the future, the Silkpro platform will be committed to creating the industry's safest, most convenient, fairest, most efficient, and most user-friendly trading service platform, always focusing on encrypted asset trading, building a complete trading ecosystem, providing first-class liquidity, and providing“fast matching, scientific trading” top-notch service for partners.