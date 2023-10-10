12Th IAU Annual Conference In 2023: London Witnesses Outstanding Gathering In The Field Of Urolithiasis

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) London, UK – On October 3rd 2023, just one day before the Annual Conference of International Alliance of Urolithiasis (IAU), the Endoscopy advanced workshops were successfully hosted by IAU in collaboration with University College London Hospital (UCLH) in London. A total of 20 urology surgeons from UK, China, and other countries participated in this training program. These workshops enabled the scholars to exchange ideas on cutting-edge topics in Endoscopy and also gain in-depth insights into China's advanced Minimally Invasive Endourology techniques.













Professor Simon Choong and Professor Kemal Sarica gave excellent lectures at the Workshop

From October 4th to 6th 2023, the 12th Annual Conference of IAU was grandly held in London, United Kingdom. This spectacular event brought together over 400 experts and researchers from all over the world, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, and more. Among them were top experts in the field of urolithiasis, such as Professor Chaussy, the inventor of the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy machine, Professor Peter Alken, a pioneer in percutaneous nephrolithotomy, Professor John Denstedt, Chairman of the World Endourology Society (WCE), Professor Jean De La Rosette, Chairman and Secretary-General of SIU, and Professor Christian Seitz, Chairman of the European Society of EULIS.

The theme of this year's conference was“New Perspectives on Urolithiasis: Crossing Boundaries, Expanding Frontiers,” aiming to drive new breakthroughs in urolithiasis research and treatment.

The conference featured a variety of sessions, including IAU-EAU joint sessions, IAU-SIU joint sessions, live surgery demonstrations, case discussions, and workshops. Experts together shared their latest research findings and clinical experience, explored the complexity and diversity of urolithiasis, and provided new insights and directions for the development of Urolithiasis.







Professor Guohua Zeng, the President of IAU, announced the official opening of the 12th IAU Annual Meeting in London

A special IAU Guidelines session was held, where four leading experts presented four international diagnostic and treatment guidelines released by IAU last year, including the“IAU Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Guideline,”“IAU Ureteroscopy Guideline,”“IAU Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Guideline,” and“IAU Metabolic Assessment and Stone Prevention Guideline.” This initiative provided attendees with a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth understanding and mastery of these crucial guidelines. By establishing a series of international guidelines, IAU not only promotes the development of the global field of urolithiasis but also establishes international standards for the treatment and prevention of urolithiasis. This will significantly improve the level of treatment and quality of life for patients worldwide and play an important leadership role in global healthcare, providing valuable guidance and reference for healthcare professionals worldwide.

The IAU annual conference has always been committed to the development of young urologists and researchers, providing them with valuable opportunities to interact with international experts. This year's Young Urologist Session brought together young urologists from various countries, who shared their research findings, participated in case discussions and specialized sessions, and gained valuable experience and guidance.

In addition to academic communication, the IAU Annual Conference presented multiple awards to recognize experts who have made outstanding contributions in the field of urolithiasis. These awards included the“Lifetime Achievement Award” and the“Outstanding Young Urologist Award.” The recipients of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award were Professor John Denstedt from Canada and Professor Jean De La Rosette from Turkey. Professor Yang Huan from China and Professor Giorgio Mazzon from Italy received the Outstanding Young Urologist Award. The presentation of these awards not only honored these experts but also motivated more young urologists and researchers to continue to contribute in the development of urolithiasis.







The IAU opening ceremony awards session

The first-ever IAU Annual Conference held in London highlighted the significant progress achieved in international collaboration in this field. Urolithiasis is not merely a national or regional issue but a global challenge that requires collaboration among experts and researchers worldwide to address. The IAU Annual Conference provides a powerful platform for such cooperation.

During the closing ceremony of the conference, President of IAU, Professor Zeng Guohua, and Professor Kemal Sarica, and the Chairman of this annual conference,Professor Simon Choong, announced that the 2024 IAU Annual Conference will return to Asia, specifically in Hefei, China. This announcement was warmly welcomed by the attendees, signifying the increasing influence of IAU on a global scale.







Professor Zongyao Hao handed over the hosting duties to Professor Simon Choong

The 2023 IAU Annual Conference in London was a historic event in the field of urolithiasis. Through academic communication, award presentations, and international collaboration, this annual conference further propelled the development of urolithiasis research and treatment, making remarkable contributions to the advancement of urolithiasis prevention and treatment worldwide.

IAU was jointly founded by Professor Zeng Guohua, Professor Ye Zhangqun, and Professor Kemal Sarica in 2012. Currently, IAU has 911 members from 108 countries and regions worldwide, becoming one of the most influential international organizations in the field of urolithiasis. Through the collective efforts of all IAU members, in the past two years, IAU has released two international expert consensus, four guidelines, and two books, achieving a breakthrough in IAU's international influence and discourse power. This annual conference not only signifies advancements in the field of urolithiasis but also provides significant momentum for progress in the global healthcare sector.







A group photo of all the delegates of the 12th IAU Annual Conference