Pentair Named To Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on the Pentair blog

by Karla Robertson, EVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

In recognition of our commitment to sustainability and demonstrated progress in making a positive impact, I am pleased to share that Pentair has been named one of America's Greenest Companies 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group in collaboration with GIST Impact. This recognition evaluated Pentair's environmental performance in relation to our industry, assessing our progress against key environmental factors including greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste profile and commitment to disclosing sustainability data.

The top 300 list was created by Newsweek as a way to help“consumers identify the companies that are conscious of their impact on the environment and are working to protect the Earth and its resources.”

At Pentair, we aim to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions. We believe that the decisions we make, the products we create, the solutions we offer, and the partnerships we form, are opportunities to make the world better. We take this responsibility seriously as we believe that making life better for people and our planet is essential . <<embed Making Better Essential video>>

I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished to help make a positive impact on people and the planet. Earlier this year, we published our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report and Highlights Report where we reported on our continued progress through the end of 2022, including:



A 29% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions compared to our 2019 baseline

A 0.7% decrease in water withdrawal compared to our 2019 baseline, representing a 9.3% decrease compared to 2021

37% of total electricity usage came from renewable resources, representing 18% of our total energy usage

Total waste generated decreased by 20% compared to the 2019 baseline, with 77% of total waste avoiding landfill through recycling and reuse 100% of new products were assessed using our new Sustainability Scorecard

We could not have done any of this important work without our engaged and committed employees. I am grateful to them as well as to our customers, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their continued support. Together, we have an opportunity to make life's essential resources better - for people and the planet.

Read more about our Social Responsibility efforts at Pentair/Impact .

About the Award

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the“America's Greenest Companies” in the United States by conducting research and analysis of public sustainability data from organizations with a market capitalization of larger than $5 billion dollars in the USA. The ranking identified the top 300 companies in the U.S. based on environmental sustainability. It was compiled in partnership with market data researcher Plant A and data and analytics firm GIST Impact, and scored companies on more than 25 parameters in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and sustainability data disclosures and commitments.