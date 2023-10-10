Fifth Third Bank Named To Forbes Best Employers For Diversity 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, October 10, 2023 /3BL/- Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2023. This is the Bank's fourth year being recognized with the honor presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Innovation and excellence thrive in an environment where diversity is celebrated,” said Stephanie A. Smith, senior vice president, chief inclusion officer at Fifth Third. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace that honors every voice and paves the way for a brighter, more inclusive future."

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on survey from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on three different criteria:



Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQIA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. KPIs: Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices. These included things like the presence of resource groups within the company, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

