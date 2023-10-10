Cummins Plant In The UK Powers Up New Solar Installation To Reduce Carbon

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

Global power technology leader Cummins Inc. has opened a new state-of-the-art solar array, the third largest company-owned solar installation within Cummins, to help power its engine plant in Daventry, United Kingdom.

The installation has the capacity to generate 1.8 megawatts of renewable energy, equivalent to powering 746 domestic properties for a year. The Daventry site has already made significant progress in cutting emissions, achieving a 30% reduction even before the solar array became operational.

“We are very excited about the opening of our new solar farm at the Cummins Daventry plant,” said Roy Free, Cummins Daventry Plant Manager.“...With the new solar farm in operation, we are confident that we will make a further significant impact on reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.”

The plant aims to reduce emissions by an additional 5.5%, aligning with the Cummins Power Systems business segment's 2030 target for greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions reduction. The initiative also aligns with the 2030 goal of reducing total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from facilities and operations by 50%, included in PLANET 2050, Cummins' environmental sustainability strategy.

Since 2021, Cummins' Daventry Engine Plant has been operating a generator set recovery system to export test voltages and frequencies back to the grid. As of August 2023, the Cummins Daventry plant had already recovered 1 million KW/h of energy through this system. The newly opened solar installation will increase the amount returned over the coming months. The two projects combined are going to reduce the electricity imported into the Daventry site by around 25%.

The Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, and the Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, participated in a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new solar installation, joining various leaders from the plant.

The Daventry plant plays a significant role in Cummins' global operations, specializing in the production of advanced power generation sets and high-horsepower engines to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for a wide range of industries, including rail, mining and more.

In 2021, Cummins opened a new state of the art logistics hub in Daventry, supporting operations across the UK. The facility has been awarded a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) Outstanding rating for building sustainability, ranking it in the top 1% of non-domestic buildings in the UK.

