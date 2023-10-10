Earthquake Today: Another 6.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Part Of Western Afghanistan

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people. According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km. The epicenter of Saturday's deadly quake was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital, no information on damage from the tremor is available of the Saturday's deadly quake, thousands of Afghans who survived the powerful earthquake were bracing for a winter of homelessness. Volunteers worked with spades and pickaxes in Herat province since Saturday's deadly magnitude 6.3 quake followed by powerful aftershocks while others dug graves instead. As per WHO report, an estimated 12,110 people (1,730 families) in five districts Zindajan, Injil, Gulran, Injil and Khosan in Herat Province have been impacted by the earthquake. The hardest hit villages are Naieb Rafi, Mahal Wardakah, Kushk, Sia Aab, Kajkal and Nawabad in Zindajan district, where 100 percent houses have been completely destroyed.
MENAFN10102023007365015876ID1107222292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.