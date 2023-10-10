SC Restores Charges Against Rajinikanth's Wife Latha In 'Kochadaiiyaan' Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on 10 October restored alleged criminal charges against Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha in a matter pertaining to the Tamil film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. A bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement.

The SC asked Latha to seek the trial court to have accusations of forgery and cheating against her in a criminal case dismissed. Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd has challenged the Karnataka HC's order which had quashed the cheating case against Rajnikanth's wife per the SC order,“Accordingly, the SLP(Crl) No. 9818/2022 and SLP(Crl.) No. 8327/2022 is disposed of by restoring the final report filed. However, liberty is granted to the petitioner(s) in SLP(Crl.) No.8327/2022 to file an appropriate application, if so advised, seeking discharge.”\"We make it clear that if such application is filed on behalf of the petitioner(s), the findings rendered under the impugned order will not stand in the way, and the Trial Court is directed,\" it added.

\"Taking into consideration the further submissions made, the physical presence of the petitioner-accused shall stand dispensed with until and unless the same is required by the Trial Court,\" the top court said.\"We further make it clear that we have not expressed any opinions on the merits of the case and it is well open to the parties to resolve the issue, also through mediation,\" it said. After hearing both sides, the court was of the opinion that in view of the earlier order passed by this Court on 10th July 2018 in Criminal Appeal, the only way open to the petitioners is either to file an application seeking discharge or to face the trial impugned order dated August 2, 2022, passed by the High Court of Karnataka at Bengaluru, has been challenged by both the contesting parties. Earlier in August, the Karnataka HC had given some relief to Latha, by quashing the cheating charges against her but had maintained the forgery cases against her. She also challenged the HC decision in the Supreme Court. Tamil film Kochadiiyaan was produced by Ad Bureau and Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. The movie was also directorial debut of Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya.(With inputs from ANI)

